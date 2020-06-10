Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Three imported cases were reported, two in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one in Tianjin, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, said the commission, adding that one new suspected case from overseas was reported in Shanghai.

On Tuesday, six people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,046, including 55 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,357 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,786 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,732 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 54 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were two cases suspected of being infected with the virus by Tuesday.

According to the commission, 2,892 close contacts were still under medical observation after 527 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, five new asymptomatic cases, all from overseas, were reported on the mainland. No one was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of 24 asymptomatic cases, including one from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 155 asymptomatic cases, including 47 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,107 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,050 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 431 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.