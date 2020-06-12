India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

Troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions Friday on the Line of Control (LoC), dividing Kashmir, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two sides exchanged fire in Rampur sector of Uri in the frontier Baramulla district, about 105 km west of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

On Wednesday a trooper was killed and a civilian wounded in a similar exchange in Tarkundi area and Manjakote in region's Rajouri district.

So far no loss of life was reported in the skirmishes on the Indian or the Pakistani side.