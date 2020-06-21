South Korea reported 48 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 48 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, down 19 from a day earlier thanks to a fall in imported cases, but local infections rose amid a continuing spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central city of Daejeon, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The new cases, 40 of them local infections and eight imported cases, raised the total caseload to 12,421, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The tally marked a fall from 67 additional cases reported Saturday.

The Seoul metropolitan area accounted for most of the newly added virus cases this month.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 27 were reported in the densely populated Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, where around half of the country's 50-million population lives.