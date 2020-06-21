South Africa's COVID-19 cases approaching 100,000

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa stood at 92,681 as of Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Up to 4,966 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the highest daily surge since the outbreak in early March, Mkhize said.

"Regrettably, we report a further 46 COVID-19 related deaths -- 11 from Eastern Cape, three from KwaZulu-Natal and 32 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,877," the minister said.

The Western Cape Province remained the epicenter of the pandemic, with 50,173 confirmed cases and 1,392 related deaths, followed by the province of Gauteng with 18,978 cases and 114 deaths, the Eastern Cape with 14,721 cases and 268 deaths, and KwaZulu-Natal with 4,806 cases and 83 deaths.