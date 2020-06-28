Peru reports 3,625 new COVID-19 cases

The Peruvian Health Ministry reported Saturday 3,625 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 275,989 with a total of 9,135 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 10,762 people are still hospitalized, including 1,169 in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

The government announced on Friday that restrictive sanitary measures in Peru will be lifted on June 30, but Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said that the measures will remain in effect in seven regions where outbreaks have been registered.

Health Minister Victor Zamora said although the number of cases in the country is still high, there has been a decrease in infections in recent weeks.

Peru imposed a compulsory quarantine and a curfew on March 16, which included the suspension of economic activities.