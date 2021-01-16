Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 709,000 in past day

More than 709,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 91.81 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 22:08 (GMT+4) on January 15, as many as 91,816,091 novel coronavirus cases and 1,986,871 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 709,865 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 15,407.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than a half of the COVID-19 daily tally (360,937 cases). Next are Europe (250,027 cases), and Southeast Asia (29,875 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (22,871,330), India (10,527,683), Brazil (8,256,536), Russia (3,520,531), the United Kingdom (3,260,262), France (2,804,780), Italy (2,336,279), Spain (2,211,967), Germany (2,000,958), Colombia (1,831,980), Argentina (1,757,429), and Mexico (1,571,901).