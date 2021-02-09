“She is the story herself. Her eventful life is the script.”

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Bangabandhu, made the comment during the rescreening of Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale in the capital’s Lit Festival recently. The stories of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, narrated in her voice, captivated the auditorium full of foreign poets and litterateurs.

Reflecting on the journey spanning five years behind the documentary film, he said, “When she (Sheikh Hasina) asked for the script before the creation of this docudrama, I told her that there was no script. She is the story herself. Her eventful life was the script.”

The visual, starring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tells the stories of her life of as the daughter of Bangabandhu, the man inspiring an entire nation to become sovereign, after one of the worst genocides of the world.

“While most historical docudramas in our country are ‘officious’ in tone, Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale stands out in its narrative,” said Radwan.

The film focuses on storytelling, bringing in engaging stories that would otherwise remain unheard of. “The director’s camera even made its way to her kitchen and library too,” he added.

Talking effusively on the contribution of Bangabandhu and his family, Piplu Khan, director of the documentary film, said, “They are the inception. They are responsible for the air of freedom we breathe in, and their life is as dramatic as any movie.”

We see through the eyes of the Prime Minister herself, how the occupation forces captured Bangabandhu, leaving the faintest hope if he would ever be able to return. When the scene depicting her getting a phone call from the other end of the world was shown, saying that her entire family was assassinated, the audience could feel chills.

The night of August 15 in 1975 ushered in the darkest chapter of our history, when Bangabandhu, along with his entire family was killed at his residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi.

Sheikh Hasina’s life, in all the twists and turns, snippets and vignettes, her journey as the daughter of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, came alive on screen.

It took five years of effort to get the visual narrative on screen. Down the memory lane, down the trail left by the Father of the Nation, and anywhere a story was waiting to be heard, the crew has pulled out all the stops to bring it on screen, and it is safe to say that the effort was fruitful.