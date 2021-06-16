Chinese vaccines prove their safety, efficacy - Lao deputy PM

Laos has arranged for the administering of China's COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, which have fully proved their safety and efficacy, Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) central committee politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At the handover ceremony for the fourth batch of Chinese government-donated COVID-19 vaccines, held at the Ministry of Health of Laos on Tuesday, the Lao deputy prime minister said that at the critical time when the new wave of epidemic hits the country, China once again extends a helping hand timely, providing a new batch of vaccine assistance, which is a valuable and tremendous support to the epidemic prevention and control in Laos.

Kikeo also said that the Lao side attaches great importance to the health of Chinese citizens and overseas Chinese in Laos, providing them, just like the Lao citizens, with free vaccination services.

Jiang Zaidong, the Chinese ambassador to Laos, said in his speech at the ceremony that he was informed that 85 percent of Lao's vaccinated population were administered with China's donated vaccines.

"We believe that the new batch of vaccines will promptly and effectively fill the vaccine gap in Laos and make positive contribution to the Lao people's coming victory over the epidemic," said the Chinese ambassador.

The new batch of Chinese government-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Wattay International Airport in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday.