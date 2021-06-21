New U.S. envoy for North Korea looks forward to 'positive response' on dialogue

The United States' new top envoy for North Korea said on Monday in Seoul that he looks forward to a "positive response soon" on dialogue from North Korea, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim is in South Korea for a five-day visit, amid an impasse in denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang, with no word of any planned efforts to contact the North.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will response positively for our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Kim said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

Kim arrived on Saturday, a day after North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong urged preparation for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, particularly the latter.

"We will be prepared for either, because you know, we are still waiting to hear back from Pyongyang for a meeting," Sung Kim said. "Hopefully dialogue indicates that we will get a positive response soon."