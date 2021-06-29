India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

Other News 29 June 2021 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, an official statement by DRDO said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.

The sleek missile, an advanced variant in the Agni series, was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars and telemetry along the coast line. The nuclear-capable missile, which met all mission objectives with high level of accuracy, has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
OSCE to continue supporting confidence-building measures in South Caucasus - chairperson
OSCE to continue supporting confidence-building measures in South Caucasus - chairperson
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus
Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst
Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting Russia 15:24
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal Arab World 15:21
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November Israel 15:20
Caspian Upstream needs highly-experienced IOCs Oil&Gas 15:18
Croatia twofold reduces import of Kazakh-made goods Business 15:17
$400 bn export target ambitious but achievable, needs aggressive marketing: FIEO Other News 15:17
Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment target on track: Indian CEA Other News 15:14
India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects Other News 15:12
Zomato, Tiger Global to turn Grofers into unicorn with $120 million funding Other News 15:11
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast Other News 15:08
Indian EAM Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation Other News 15:07
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism Other News 15:02
Coal is dying and ADB wants out of it - NGO Forum on ADB's coal strategy exit Business 14:55
Georgian company to repair Garadagh-Agstafa-Tbilisii gas pipeline Oil&Gas 14:55
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for power units repair Tenders 14:54
LNG’s role in ensuring European supply security Oil&Gas 14:53
French Alstom ensuring safety of Azerbaijani railways Transport 14:51
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils volume of currency sold at auctions in June 2021 Oil&Gas 14:50
EBRD reveals forecasts of Turkmenistan's real GDP for next year Finance 14:49
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses production data Oil&Gas 14:36
Chinese business eyes renewables, transport, engineering projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:36
United Airlines orders 270 Boeing and Airbus jets US 14:34
Belarus discloses value of building material supplies to Azerbaijan Construction 14:33
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province climbs Transport 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Society 14:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 14:23
Georgia to use renewable energy sources in agricultural lending project Business 14:18
More than 2,000 people from Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan in 2020 Tourism 14:16
Uzbekistan shares data on revenues from copper sales Uzbekistan 14:15
Prosecutor reads out indictment at trial in Baku on criminal case of another Armenian armed group (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum Politics 14:09
Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 13:46
Iranian Energy Minister talks about facilities in water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 13:45
EBRD renews Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2021-2022 Finance 13:45
Iran to resume operations of manufacturing enterprises in Ardabil Province Business 13:41
Iran's auto industry reduces reliance on auto parts import - minister Business 13:39
Iran's Saderat Bank to support production and employment Business 13:37
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank consider measures to increase hydrocarbons output Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran's Karun power plant stops production due to water shortage Business 13:32
Uzbekistan's economy to grow due to higher prices for raw materials - EBRD Uzbekistan 13:26
Iran to negotiate with Russia to improve northern ports Business 13:26
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan to create joint dev't fund Business 13:21
Iran sees increase in price of gold and gold coin - Iran Gold and Jewelry Association Business 13:20
“Special” and “Exclusive” numbers with 099 prefix from Bakcell ICT 13:15
EBRD discloses volume of project portfolio in Azerbaijan Finance 13:14
Exports of Iran via Isfahan Province increase Business 13:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports Transport 13:14
Lending to Azerbaijan's economy grows Finance 13:13
Number of ships docking at Turkish ports in May 2021 disclosed Transport 13:12
Iran's exports through customs of Mazandaran Province grow Business 13:12
Azerbaijan boosts production of building materials Business 13:11
Money supply continues to grow in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 13:11
Azerbaijan unveils 5M2021 chemicals production figures Business 13:09
French Schneider Electric offering 'green' solutions for railway dev't in Azerbaijan Transport 13:08
Electrification of railways continues in Azerbaijan Transport 13:07
Azerbaijani state committee to put state property up for auction Business 13:06
Azerbaijan's parliament delegation visits country's embassy in Hungary (PHOTO) Politics 13:00
Turkey's Human Rights & Equality Institution to conduct assessment mission in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:50
Digitalization in oil & gas industry: Azerbaijan’s case Oil&Gas 12:49
Kazakhstan’s fiscal policy to remain accommodative in 2021 Business 12:46
Iranian currency rates for June 29 Finance 12:38
Azerbaijan issues update on demined area of liberated territories Society 12:32
Georgia sees increase in exports of fruit and vegetable juices Business 12:29
Liberman mulls VAT on o'seas online purchases Israel 12:27
Uzbekistan, Turkey eye creation of joint industrial zone Uzbekistan 12:27
Number of countries purchase Turkmen products on exchange Business 12:26
Uzbekistan, Turkey to deepen co-op in field of economy digitalization ICT 12:26
Turkmenistan to start supplying electricity to Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 12:24
COVID-19 Delta variant gaining traction in France Europe 12:23
Effectiveness of Sputnik V vaccine reaches 97.8% in UAE Russia 12:14
Kazakh president to visit Turkmenistan Business 12:11
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:10
OSCE to continue supporting confidence-building measures in South Caucasus - chairperson Politics 12:01
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:53
OSCE chairperson-in-office appeals to organization's field missions Politics 11:53
Uber to let office staff work up to half their time from anywhere US 11:48
Dushanbe hosts official meeting of Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders Kyrgyzstan 11:28
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 10:37
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 10:19
Russia and US may cooperate on nuclear non-proliferation and climate change - Biden Russia 10:18
Astana Financial Services Authority signs several MoUs with European securities regulators Business 10:12
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expands scheme for Covid relief to health and tourism Other News 10:12
FM announces stimulus package for economic revival: raises ECLGS scheme limit to Rs 4.5 lakh crore Other News 10:11
India commits Rs 4500 crore for development projects in Bhutan Other News 10:07
Worrying trend of more children being recruited for terrorism-related activities, says Shringla Other News 10:06
2030 upstream dev't capex in Caspian Sea to be less than half its 2019 level - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 10:02
Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oil giant will be regional bellwether - expert Oil&Gas 10:00
Khazar Consortium opens tender for taps purchase in Turkmenistan Tenders 09:56
Gas pipeline explosion kills two in Collin County, Texas US 09:56
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Uzbekistan 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 29 Finance 09:55
Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook Oil&Gas 09:53
EU will remain dependent on overseas hydrogen production - Int’l Energy Forum Oil&Gas 09:51
Growing hydrogen demand to stimulate investment in carbon dioxide capture - Int'l Energy Forum Oil&Gas 09:50
Kazakhstan to introduce COVID-19 restrictions in 'red' zones Kazakhstan 09:42
Israeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit Israel 09:39
Facebook hits $1 trillion value after judge rejects antitrust complaints US 09:32
Georgia to increase access to credit resources for small entrepreneurs and farmers Business 08:59
Number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,300 in Kazakhstan in 24h Kazakhstan 08:49
All news