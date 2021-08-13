Concerned over ground situation, hoping for a ceasefire to end violence: MEA spokesperson on Afghanistan

India said the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in that country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India was attending a regional conference on Afghanistan in Doha on Thursday.

Arindam Bagchi said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and closely monitoring the ground situation in the war-ravaged country. "We hope for a prosperous future for a sovereign Afghanistan," said the ministry spokesperson.

"The situation in Afghanistan is of concern. It is a rapidly evolving situation. We continue to hope that there will be a comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan," he said.

When asked about Pakistan's continued support for the Taliban, Arindam Bagchi said the international community is well aware of that country's role.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.