Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to 1,297 -- civil protection authorities
At least 1,297 people have died in a strong earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday morning, the nation's civil protection agency said in an updated statement on Twitter on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
