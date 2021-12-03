Apple reveals 2021 App Store Award winners

Apple on Thursday revealed the 2021 App Store Award winners, recognizing 15 best apps and games, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This year's winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team, the company said.

Among the winners, Toca Life World from Toca Boca was awarded as iPhone App of the Year. "League of Legends: Wild Rift" from Riot Games won the iPhone Game of the Year.

"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year - sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year," he added.

For more than a decade, Apple has honored the best apps and games at the end of each year.