China foreign minister says will not fear confrontation with U.S.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that China would not fear confrontation with the United States, but would welcome cooperation if it was mutually beneficial and competition should be positive, according to a speech he made in Beijing on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Problems in the U.S.-China relationship are down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said. The speech was posted on the foreign ministry website.
