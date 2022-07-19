Delta Air Lines orders up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Boeing and Delta Air Lines on Monday announced the U.S. carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet demand as well as its long-term sustainability goals, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Delta is ordering 100 737-10 jets, and selecting the largest member of the 737 MAX family with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

"The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

The 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 percent to 30 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces.

The jet can cover 99 percent of single-aisle routes around the world, seating up to 230 passengers with a maximum range of 3,300 nautical miles, according to the announcement.

"We are proud that Delta Air Lines is renewing its single-aisle fleet with the 737 MAX, the industry's most fuel-efficient family of airplanes," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

As part of the announcement, Delta Air Lines has also contracted with Boeing Global Services for a full interior reconfiguration of 29 Next Generation 737-900ERs in its fleet. This will support having these airplanes ready to enter Delta Air Lines 2025 summer schedule with fully refreshed interiors.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines operates a fleet of more than 850 mainline aircraft, including more than 450 Boeing 717s, 737s, 757s and 767s.