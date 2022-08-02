China does't intend to be first to use nuclear weapon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. China is committed to a nuclear self-defense strategy and will not be the first to use nuclear weapons, no matter the circumstances, Director of the Arms Control Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Fu Cong said during a speech at the UN Headquarters in New York at a conference of countries participating in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Trend reports citing TASS.

"China is committed to the path of peaceful development and the nuclear strategy of self-defense, and is committed to never being the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances," he said.

Fu Cong added that the return to the JCPOA should not be accompanied by the threat of sanctions. The United States must withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe and not deploy them in other parts of the world, said the head of the department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.