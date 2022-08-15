Israeli missile attacks kill 3 soldiers in Syria

Israel fired several missiles on military sites in the Syria's capital Damascus and the coastal city of Tartous on Sunday night, killing three soldiers, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Israeli warplanes fired missiles from the direction of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and targeted military sites in the countryside of Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement.

Another attack, launched simultaneously from over the Mediterranean, hit military facilities in Tartous in northwest Syria, it adds.

Syria intercepted some of the missiles, the statement said, without mentioning where the soldiers were killed.