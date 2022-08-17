India hands over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy

The aircraft is being provided to Sri Lanka from the inventory of the Indian Navy to help the country meet its immediate security requirement.

The security of India and Sri Lanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation, the Indian envoy said, as India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lanka Navy to further boost bilateral defence partnership.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was present at the handover ceremony.

Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade, who is on a two-day visit to the country, accompanied by Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay handed over the maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lanka Navy at the Sri Lanka Airforce base in Katunayake adjoining the Colombo international airport.

"Security of #India and #Srilanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation. Gifting of Dornier 228 is #India's latest contribution to this cause," High Commissioner Baglay said at the handing over event.

"Like fruits of other areas of cooperation with India, the gift of Dornier to @airforcelk is of relevance to and a step to meet its requirements for maritime safety and security. It is an example of India's strength adding to the strength of its friends," he said.

The ceremony took place as India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence.

The aircraft is being provided to Sri Lanka from the inventory of the Indian Navy to help the country meet its immediate security requirement, sources in New Delhi said.

The Indian Navy has already provided extensive training to a team from Sri Lanka's Navy and the Air Force to operate the maritime surveillance aircraft.

"Sri Lanka has been a key partner of India and we will continue to expand our bilateral defence cooperation in the months and years to come," a senior official said in New Delhi on condition of anonymity.

Recalling the arrangement, the Sri Lankan officials earlier said that during the Defence Dialogue between India and Sri Lanka held in January 2018 in New Delhi, Sri Lanka had sought the possibility of obtaining two Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft from India to enhance the maritime surveillance capabilities of the island nation.