Wizz Air suspends relaunch of Russia-UAE flights

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between UAE holding company ADQ and Hungary-based Wizz Air, has suspended plans to resume flights between the Russian capital of Moscow and Abu Dhabi, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

It cited industry supply chain limitations in a statement.

“Passengers with reservations on these flights will be contacted via email and presented their options to obtain refunds in the original method of payment or 120 per cent of the ticket fare in WIZZ credit,” the airline said in a statement.

London-listed Wizz Air holds a 49 percent stake in Wizz Air Abu Dhabi whose aircraft carry the European airline's name and branding. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ owns 51 percent.