S.Korea's fighter jet crashes with pilot escaping safely

A South Korean fighter jet crashed Sunday, with its pilot escaping safely, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean air force, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The KF-16 fighter jet, which belongs to the 19th Fighter Wing, crashed at about 8:05 p.m. local time (1105 GMT) in an area some 20 km west of Wonju city, located around 85 km east of the capital Seoul.

The pilot safely made an emergency ejection. The crash was caused by an unidentified engine problem.

The military was trying to ascertain any possible damage to civilians.