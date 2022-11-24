S.Korea reports 59,089 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 59,089 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,784,142, the health authorities said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 70,324 the previous day, but it was higher than 55,424 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 53,056.

Among the new cases, 55 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 71,076.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 437, down 40 from the previous day.

Fifty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 30,223.