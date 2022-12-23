Sanctions are not targeting food, G7 finance ministers say

Sanctions on Russia are not targeting food, the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the ministers, the global disruptions caused by developments in Ukraine "continue to be felt acutely in many economies around the globe and disproportionally so by low and middle-income countries." "We reaffirm that with our sanctions we are not targeting food; we explicitly allow for the free flow of agricultural products and make every effort to minimize potential negative impacts and spillovers on third countries," the statement reads.