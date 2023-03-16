N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, Seoul's military said, hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan are set to meet to discuss the recalcitrant regime's evolving threats and other shared challenges, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to hold a summit in Tokyo, where the North's nuclear and missile threats are expected to be high on their agenda.

The latest launch also came amid the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield (FS) exercise, which the North has decried as "preparations for a war of aggression" against it.