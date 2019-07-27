Two killed in single-engine plane crash in Russia

A single-engine aircraft on Saturday crashed into the Oka River in the Moscow region, killing two people on board, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place in the Oka River near the city of Serpukhov, 105 km south of Moscow, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

The two people on board, a passenger and the pilot, are confirmed dead, the emergency services of the Moscow region was quoted as saying.

Earlier, media reported that the plane had crashed into a reservoir near Serpukhov.

A total of 10 pieces of equipment and 26 people are working at the site of the accident, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Investigators are establishing the causes of the accident. According to preliminary data, the plane caught on electric wires immediately after takeoff.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news