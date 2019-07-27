Two killed in single-engine plane crash in Russia

27 July 2019 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

A single-engine aircraft on Saturday crashed into the Oka River in the Moscow region, killing two people on board, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place in the Oka River near the city of Serpukhov, 105 km south of Moscow, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

The two people on board, a passenger and the pilot, are confirmed dead, the emergency services of the Moscow region was quoted as saying.

Earlier, media reported that the plane had crashed into a reservoir near Serpukhov.

A total of 10 pieces of equipment and 26 people are working at the site of the accident, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Investigators are establishing the causes of the accident. According to preliminary data, the plane caught on electric wires immediately after takeoff.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Russia, Uzbekistan to take part in Int'l Army Games-2019
Politics 14:51
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for maintenance of oil, gas fields
Tenders 13:18
Turkmenistan, Russia to hold business negotiations at regional level
Turkmenistan 13:15
Uzbekistan may establish permanent imports of agricultural products to Russian region
Economy 10:19
EYOF Baku 2019: Gymnastics arena hall in Baku very comfortable - Russian gymnast
Society 26 July 19:42
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys ABB materials via tender
Tenders 26 July 14:25
Latest
Baku hosts closing ceremony of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Live)
Society 20:53
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children receiving treatment at Bona Dea International Hospital (PHOTO)
Society 20:18
Morocco arrests 5 IS suspects
Other News 19:47
Relatives of Azerbaijani military pilot informed about measures undertaken up to now (PHOTO)
Society 19:20
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Peru
Politics 18:37
55 bodies recovered from Libya shipwreck: aid worker
Other News 18:19
Turkish judo team to compete in EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 17:50
Iran discloses volume of crude oil to be sold at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 17:35
Best moments of final day of EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions (PHOTO)
Society 17:13