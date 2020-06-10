Watchdog says 318,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia

A total of 318,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, TASS reports with reference to the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

According to the watchdog, more than 13.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout the country, with 290,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.