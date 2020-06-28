Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 24 to 3,738

Another 24 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Twenty-four patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 3,738 deaths from confirmed COVID-19 have been registered in the Russian capital.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.