Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia 18 July 2021 15:39 (UTC+04:00)
Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,958,133 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

All in all, at present, 468,483 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,886. In all, 5,341,231 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has dropped to the level of 89.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 764 compared to 787 the day before. In all, 148,419 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.49%.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains (UPDATE)
Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains (UPDATE)
Two athletes in Tokyo Olympic village test positive for COVID-19
Two athletes in Tokyo Olympic village test positive for COVID-19
53 Taliban militants killed, 38 injured in Afghanistan in one day: defense ministry
53 Taliban militants killed, 38 injured in Afghanistan in one day: defense ministry
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
OPEC+ countries approve new production baselines, extend deal until end of 2022 Oil&Gas 16:23
Iran to develop transit routes with Azerbaijan by rail and Caspian Sea Transport 16:00
Azerbaijan’s import of clothes from Turkey up Turkey 15:49
Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:39
Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains (UPDATE) Other News 15:08
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO) Politics 14:30
Two athletes in Tokyo Olympic village test positive for COVID-19 Other News 14:12
President of European Council visits Shamakhi Juma Mosque (PHOTO) Politics 14:04
MasterCard plans to increase Azerbaijan's non-cash turnover in 2021 Economy 14:00
Steel ingot production volume hits 6.2m tons in Q1 Business 13:53
53 Taliban militants killed, 38 injured in Afghanistan in one day: defense ministry Other News 13:29
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 18 Uzbekistan 13:05
Georgia reports 1,286 coronavirus cases, 1,701 recoveries, 13 deaths Georgia 12:40
Azerbaijan's SOCAR increases export of petrochemical products Oil&Gas 12:25
Azerbaijan launches tender for drawing up master plan for Liman city Tenders 12:25
Germany’s import of electrical goods from Turkey up Turkey 12:25
President of European Council visits Main Satellite Ground Control Station of Azerbaijan Space Agency (PHOTO) Economy 12:20
Azerbaijani president presents apartment to people's artist, father of martyr Politics 12:17
Azerbaijan’s consumer market volume increases Finance 12:13
North-South corridor to be alternative to Suez Canal Transport 12:00
Cargo transportation by all types of transport slightly decreases in Azerbaijan Transport 11:47
Over 1,100 recoveries from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 11:33
2 regions of Kazakhstan move to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’ Kazakhstan 11:32
Death toll in Germany floods exceeds 155 Europe 11:10
Five countries account for 74% of Iran’s export share in Q1 Business 10:39
India COVID-19 tally rises to 31,106,065 Other News 10:30
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish Iskenderun port Turkey 10:30
Secure, stable, prosperous South Caucasus is in interest of EU - Charles Michel Politics 10:12
Geostat unveils volume of cars export from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 09:57
President of European Council Charles Michel visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 09:55
SOCAR increases export of petrochemical products in 2Q2021 Economy 09:01
Brazil reports 868 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 08:48
OSCE develops co-op with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy - official (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:01
At least 4 shot outside stadium in U.S. capital US 07:32
Renault Samsung to suspend production at Busan plant next week on chip shortages Finance 07:09
Italian winemakers promote sustainable winemaking Business 06:17
France tightens border control, appeals for vaccination Europe 05:24
Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals US 04:31
Kenya eyes chinese investors to boost manufacturing sector Business 03:19
Turkey reports 7,666 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths Turkey 02:27
Death toll rises to 170 in Germany and Belgium floods Europe 01:34
Uzbekistan establishes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 00:48
Zangezur corridor to diversify possibilities of East-West route - Expert Economy 00:34
OPEC Secretariat confirms OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on Sunday afternoon Oil&Gas 17 July 23:49
28 buildings of Army City completed Georgia 17 July 23:12
Azerbaijani team wins medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Tel Aviv Society 17 July 22:21
Samsung to launch new foldable smartphones with lower price tags Business 17 July 21:32
President of European Council arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17 July 20:51
No Azerbaijanis among victims as result of natural disaster in Western Europe - State Committee Society 17 July 20:18
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at Korea Open Aerobic Competition Society 17 July 19:49
Azerbaijan records slight growth in unemployment rate Business 17 July 18:16
Easy to predict consequences of destructive approach for Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 17 July 18:12
Agreement on Azerbaijan and Bulgaria co-op in military education and training approved Politics 17 July 17:53
No emergency occurred on any of Azerbaijani SOCAR's offshore rigs - PR department Society 17 July 17:51
UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 17 July 17:43
Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on pilot training approved Politics 17 July 17:32
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Germany, Belgium Politics 17 July 17:27
Servicemen of Azerbaijan's Internal Troops injured in car accident in Goygol district Society 17 July 17:10
Indian exports to Turkmenistan up Business 17 July 17:09
Major products exported from India to Uzbekistan include pharmaceuticals Business 17 July 17:02
Chinese company to complete construction of three wells in Turkmen gas field Construction 17 July 16:52
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 17 Society 17 July 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 213 more COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries Society 17 July 16:43
AZAL to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 17 July 16:40
First case of monkeypox detected in Texas resident US 17 July 16:37
France opens doors to vaccinated travellers, restricts others Europe 17 July 16:34
OPEC+ may hold ministerial meeting on July 18 Arab World 17 July 16:28
Azerbaijan discloses weekly data on found mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands Azerbaijan 17 July 16:11
Petro Gas LLP in Turkmenistan to build berth at oil product storage facility Oil&Gas 17 July 16:08
Share of Turkish cement growing in Kazakhstan’s construction market Turkey 17 July 16:00
Azerbaijan expecting more growth in prices for precious metals - Association of Jewelers Economy 17 July 15:56
Azerbaijan simplifying privatization, looking more attractive to investors Business 17 July 15:44
Japanese Sumitomo continues construction of gas turbine TPP in east of Turkmenistan Construction 17 July 15:35
Azerbaijan demonstrating high results in trade facilitation Economy 17 July 15:28
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Eid al-Adha Politics 17 July 14:59
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS Politics 17 July 14:33
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17 Georgia 17 July 14:31
Kyrgyz and Tajik government border delegations meet in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 17 July 14:18
ZoomInfo buys Israel-US startup Chorus.ai for $575m US 17 July 14:13
Iran to be self-reliant in marine building and port equipment manufacturing - PMO Business 17 July 14:13
Number of job seekers from Turkey growing in Turkmenistan Turkey 17 July 14:13
Russia reports 25,116 coronavirus cases over day Russia 17 July 14:09
Iran sees decline in rice import Business 17 July 14:09
EU railway sector suffers huge revenue loss in 2020 amid COVID-19 Transport 17 July 14:07
Azerbaijan actively promoting North-South international transport corridor - Deputy PM Transport 17 July 13:44
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan makes third interest payment on bonds Economy 17 July 13:26
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021 Turkey 17 July 13:25
Azerbaijan's production value of building materials for 1H2021 increases Economy 17 July 13:25
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture shares data on projected wheat production Business 17 July 13:24
Iranian president talks ongoing COVID-19 situation Society 17 July 13:20
Eastweststream.com is media platform run by professionals - AzTV chairman Politics 17 July 13:19
Iran to load oil cargo from Jask terminal Business 17 July 13:13
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 17 July 12:59
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists Politics 17 July 12:54
Dissemination of prompt, unbiased information about region can become basis for future co-op – MFA Politics 17 July 12:51
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17 July 12:47
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV Politics 17 July 12:44
Creation of new Eastweststream.com media platform is utmost of importance, MP says Politics 17 July 12:36
“Career Success: Youth Mentorship and Career Guidance Program” (PHOTO) Society 17 July 12:29
Eastweststream.com media platform to take its place in global information market – Agency Politics 17 July 12:28
All news