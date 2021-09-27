Four people killed in car accident in Russia
Four people died, according to preliminary information, and four people were injured in a road accident involving a truck and two cars in the Derbent region of Russia’s Dagestan Republic, press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS, Trend reports.
"Four people were killed and four people were injured, according to preliminary information, in an accident involving a truck and two cars in the Derbent region of Dagestan," the press service said, clarifying that the truck’s driver is in critical condition.
The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.
