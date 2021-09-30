Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 23,888 in the last 24 hours, having reached 7,511,026, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute figures, over the past day, the COVID-19 incidence hit a new high since July 25. In relative terms, it stood at 0,32%.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, Moscow registered 3,998 COVID-19 cases, Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg reported 2,077 cases, the Moscow Region confirmed some 1,216 cases, the Samara Region recorded 607 cases of infection, the Voronezh Region — 566, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 563, the Sverdlovsk Region — 526.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients currently receiving treatment, climbed to 631,004, the crisis center noted.