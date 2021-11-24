Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 16

Russia has registered 33,558 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 16, with the total number of infections reaching 9,434,393 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,842 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,387 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,201 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 830 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 768 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,040,198 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.