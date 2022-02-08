Negotiations with Macron substantive and useful, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Our negotiations today with Mr. Macron were held traditionally in a business-like manner, [they were] substantive and useful," the Russian leader said at a press conference.
Putin admitted that he was glad to welcome the French leader in the Kremlin. He recalled that February 7 is "the day when the fundamental agreement between Russia and France was signed 30 years ago." "This most important document has laid a solid foundation for partnership and mutually respectful cooperation for decades to come," Putin noted.
