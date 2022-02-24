Russian Armed Forces not striking at Ukrainian cities - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The Russian Armed Forces are destroying the military infrastructure of Ukraine by high-precision means and aren’t striking at the country's cities, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the ministry, nothing threatens the population of Ukraine.
Will be updated
