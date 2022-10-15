Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 13,384 — crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,384 over the past day to 21,292,200, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As many as 1,657 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 911 over the past day, reaching 3,218,535, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 911 over the past day against 963 a day earlier, reaching 1,777,128.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 26,130 over the past day, reaching 20,585,404, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier 27,520 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 98 over the past day and reached 388,807, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 99 COVID-19 deaths were registered.