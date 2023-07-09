NAM Declaration on Paris Olympics adopted in Baku receives Russia’s approval

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The adoption of a Special Declaration on the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris during the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku has been warmly welcomed by Russia, Trend reports.

“The adopted document expresses the expectation of NAM member countries for a politically neutral Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. It emphasizes the importance of sports organizations within the Olympic Movement maintaining neutrality, as prescribed by the Olympic Charter. The participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris is seen as a symbol of unity among humanity's diverse populations, as stated in the declaration,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement took place in Baku on July 5-6 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan. The meeting saw the participation of representatives from 93 countries, 11 international organizations, including NAM member states, observer states and organizations, as well as special guests from invited countries and organizations.