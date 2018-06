Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

All flights have been temporarily canceled at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Turkish media reported June 28.

The flights were suspended at 02:00 (GMT +3).

Heavy rainfall and thick fog caused cancellation of the flights.

The flights will be resumed today, on June 28.

