Turkish coast guard detains over forty illegal immigrants

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish coast guard has detained 45 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Izmir, the coast guard said in a statement.

"The detainees planned to move to Europe in an illegal way," the coast guard said in a statement. "There are citizens of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan among the detainees."

There are 15 children among the detainees. All the detainees will be deported from Turkey, the coast guard said.

The last time, the Turkish coast guard detained 38 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Aydin.

