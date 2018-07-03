Turkish coast guard detains over forty illegal immigrants

3 July 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish coast guard has detained 45 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Izmir, the coast guard said in a statement.

"The detainees planned to move to Europe in an illegal way," the coast guard said in a statement. "There are citizens of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan among the detainees."

There are 15 children among the detainees. All the detainees will be deported from Turkey, the coast guard said.

The last time, the Turkish coast guard detained 38 illegal migrants in the Turkish province of Aydin.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish Air Force eliminates 300 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 13:15
Share of natural gas in electricity production in Turkey increases
Oil&Gas 12:51
Turkey’s LPG imports down
Oil&Gas 12:06
Over 1,800 new oil and gas exploration work carried out in Turkey
Oil&Gas 10:50
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 2 July 17:45
Tourist visits from Kazakhstan to Turkey up in May
Tourism 2 July 16:32
Tourist visits from Turkmenistan to Turkey up in May
Tourism 2 July 16:14
US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey
Turkey 2 July 15:48
Industrial zone to be created in Turkish province of Sivas
Economy news 2 July 15:29
Turkish defense industry meets country’s needs by 60%
Turkey 2 July 12:08
Turkish Armed Forces encircle base of terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 2 July 11:30
Number of registered Turkmen companies in Turkey increases
Economy news 2 July 11:05
Tourist visits from Israel to Turkey down in May
Tourism 2 July 10:34
Tourist visits from Iran to Turkey down by over 20% in May
Tourism 2 July 10:20
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey up by over 50% in May
Tourism 2 July 10:18
June in Turkey - month of two holidays
Commentary 1 July 15:25
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45
Turkish General Staff: 8 PKK members eliminated
Turkey 1 July 13:38