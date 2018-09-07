Turkey to open embassy in Paraguay

7 September 2018 08:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Turkey has decided to open an embassy in Paraguay, Foreign Minister of the South American country Luis Castiglioni said.

Ankara made this decision a day after the refusal of Asunción from the move of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I just received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, he announced the opening of an embassy in Paraguay to strengthen our relations and increase trade, I thank you for this gesture that will further bring our countries closer," Castiglioni wrote in his Twitter microblog.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish president due in Azerbaijan
Politics 6 September 18:15
Number of Russian vessels sailing through Turkish territorial waters decreases
Economy news 6 September 17:59
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Kabul
Turkey 6 September 12:52
Turkey tests domestic helicopter
Turkey 6 September 11:59
PKK militants use Armenia’s territory to infiltrate Turkey - media
Turkey 6 September 11:21
Two Turkish companies receive license for oil and gas exploration
Oil&Gas 6 September 11:02
Latest
Western companies to build wind farm in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 09:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 7
Economy news 09:19
Agro Business Bukhara international forum to be held in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 09:06
Stock market of Azerbaijan: new opportunities for investors (Interview)
Economy news 09:00
Magnitude 6.3 quake causes slight damage in central Ecuador
Other News 08:39
Vladimir Putin to visit Azerbaijan
Russia 07:39
Free trade regime between Georgia, Azerbaijan needs to be expanded - PM
Business 07:13
Guatemala tells UN Secretary-General to back off
Other News 06:54
Brazil far-right candidate Bolsonaro in stable condition after stabbing
Other News 05:15