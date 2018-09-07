Turkey to open embassy in Paraguay

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Turkey has decided to open an embassy in Paraguay, Foreign Minister of the South American country Luis Castiglioni said.

Ankara made this decision a day after the refusal of Asunción from the move of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I just received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, he announced the opening of an embassy in Paraguay to strengthen our relations and increase trade, I thank you for this gesture that will further bring our countries closer," Castiglioni wrote in his Twitter microblog.

