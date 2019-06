Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thick fog has paralyzed traffic in Istanbul, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Visibility dropped to ten meters in some districts of Istanbul.

According to weather forecasters, thick fog will be observed until the middle of the day.

On June 12, Turkey closed the Bosphorus for shipping due to fog.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news