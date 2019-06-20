Police seize over 100 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

20 June 2019 05:11 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish police seized on June 19 some 103.2 kilograms of heroin in the eastern province of Van, Trend reported citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Anti-drug police launched an operation against illegal drug trafficking in the Tuşba district of the city, local police department said in a statement.

During the search, police found 103.2 kg of heroin in 204 packages hidden in 5 boxes in a parked vehicle. One suspect was detained in connection with the drugs.

Also, anti-drug police found 2,558 opiates and 21.5 grams of powder drugs in the Erbaa district of the northern province of Tokat. Four people were detained in the operation.

According to police data, Turkish security forces have confiscated a total of 17.3 tons of heroin in 2018, detaining more than 1,500 suspects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iran
Turkey 19 June 16:48
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Receive Russian S-400 Defence System 'Very Soon'
Turkey 19 June 02:46
Turkey’s ruling party to win repeated municipal elections in Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey 18 June 17:50
Construction of high-speed railway connecting south-western Turkish provinces nearing end
Turkey 18 June 17:42
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations to further strengthen - FM
Turkey 18 June 17:12
Moody’s decreases Turkey’s sovereign credit rating to B1 with negative outlook
Turkey 18 June 16:33
Latest
Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE MG Co-Chairs start meeting in Washington
Politics 04:38
Yemen's Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi's Jizan province
Arab World 04:18
David Hale: U.S. highly appreciates support of Azerbaijan to operations in Afghanistan
Politics 04:12
U.S. envoy for Iran traveling to Middle East: State Department
US 03:41
New U.S. deployment includes more Patriot missile defenses
US 03:03
World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about 1 bln years — official
World 02:26
Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Hungarians make 5.53 mln foreign trips in Q1, up 15 pct
Europe 01:45
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09