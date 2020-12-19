Turkey’s locally made COVID-19 vaccines move to next stage

Turkey 19 December 2020 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

As it eyes imports of vaccines against the coronavirus, Turkey is also striving to produce its own. A team of scientists and public agencies working on the development of vaccines and drugs against the deadly disease came together at a conference Thursday in the capital Ankara. Speaking via video link, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank announced that four vaccines developed in the country have successfully passed animal trials and are headed for Phase 2 clinical trials. One of two facilities for mass production of the vaccine for human trials also received approval for production, the minister announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country set up a COVID-19 platform in the early days of the outbreak to develop drugs and vaccines against the virus under the supervision of the state-run Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK). ERUCOV-VAC, developed by scientists at Erciyes University in the central province of Kayseri, moved to the human trial phase in November. TÜBITAK’s platform which brings together hundreds of researchers from 25 universities, public research bodies and private firms, includes 17 projects on medicine and vaccines against the virus.

Varank said Turkey developed important capabilities for locally made vaccine and drug technologies, and scientists are racing against time. “Researchers pooled their knowledge, resources and labor and brought together different disciplines against one common threat. The platform is exemplary in the world. Currently, they are working on nine projects to develop drugs for treatment and immunity and eight projects on vaccines,” the minister said.

The minister also noted that Turkey has stepped up its vaccine production ability, with three Turkish firms boasting the capacity to produce 160 million doses of vaccines.

The country expects to receive the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from China in the coming days and plans to begin inoculating the population soon afterward. Turkish officials are also in talks with Russia and are negotiating with U.S.' Pfizer and Germany's BioNtech to obtain the vaccines. Professor Tevfik Özlü, a member of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, told broadcaster CNN Türk on Wednesday that Turkey also signed a deal for shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Issuing a written statement after a meeting of the board on vaccine developments late Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said they discussed plans to implement a vaccination strategy for the “inactive vaccine,” referring to CoronaVac developed by China’s Sinovac, which has been in human trials in Turkey for the past few months. “Our promising domestic vaccine studies will play a role in resolving the problem in the medium and long term. The Phase 1 clinical trial of an inactive vaccine has already come to an end and is being prepared for Phase 2 studies. The particle vaccine has also reached the Phase 1 stage, and after the necessary investigations, the first research products will be produced and put into use,” he said. He noted that chronic toxicity studies of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine were also being carried out.

“Based on the available data, it has been stated that there are no significant side effects in the Phase 3 studies conducted in our country, as well as the information obtained on the reliability of the inactive vaccine," he said. "We believe that we will conduct a vaccination campaign that will be an example to the world, especially in our Family Health Centers, together with our universities, public and private health organizations and all our citizens," he added.

Turkey has struggled with a surge in coronavirus cases, but recoveries surpassed new cases for the first time in months on Wednesday. The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak in Turkey in March stands above 1.9 million while recoveries exceeded 1.6 million. The death toll is currently at 17,121 while the total number of tests reached 21.7 million. The government this month reimposed weekend lockdowns as well as nighttime curfews amid a spike in infections and deaths.

End to measles

Another virus, meanwhile, was completely eradicated, Minister Fahrettin Koca said late Wednesday. He said the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe declared that the rubella (measles) virus in Turkey was completely destroyed after an interruption to the virus’ circulation in the country for three years in a row between 2017 and 2019.

"Besides a strong primary health care network supported by the vaccine registration system and cold chain logistics followed online, the persistent efforts and sacrifice of our health personnel who have been working on this issue for years are the main owners of this success,” Koca said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan reveals info on investors for tender to build solar photovoltaic plants
Uzbekistan reveals info on investors for tender to build solar photovoltaic plants
Uzbekistan, Pakistan in talks over building Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway route
Uzbekistan, Pakistan in talks over building Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway route
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan boosts gold production volumes over 11M2020 Business 21:00
Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Russian side Politics 20:50
Turkey’s locally made COVID-19 vaccines move to next stage Turkey 20:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 20:40
Pipelines of Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed Oil&Gas 20:20
Afghan delegation to visit Azerbaijan Politics 20:19
Exports of Iran's steel products decreases Business 20:17
UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly Europe 19:43
Weekly overview of developments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 19:30
Georgian subsidiary of Jacobs Douwe Egberts reveals revenue data Business 19:20
French presidency says Macron's condition "stable" after COVID-19 infection Europe 18:40
Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges Turkey 18:26
Azerbaijan’s Agroservice opens tender to attract agricultural services Tenders 18:01
Azerbaijan records sharp decline in inflow of foreign tourists Tourism 17:14
Second border customs between Iran and Pakistan launched to operate Business 17:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 16:44
Uzbekistan reveals info on investors for tender to build solar photovoltaic plants Oil&Gas 16:36
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Society 16:35
Geostat reveals import volume of sunflower seeds, sunflower oil to Georgia Business 16:14
Russian humanitarian cargo delivered to Karabakh (PHOTOS) Politics 15:53
Azerbaijan issues video footage from liberated Aghdam district's Ahmadavar village Politics 15:52
Azerbaijan reports 3,705 new COVID-19 cases, 4,210 recoveries Society 15:51
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 15:40
Apple says no new business for supplier Wistron after India plant violence US 15:17
Photo of Armenia's missile attack on Barda in US Time Magazine's top 100 photos Politics 15:04
Not many schools have 100% graduate enrollment rates, but Merrick Preparatory School is exception Society 15:02
Georgian home appliance market to shrink in 2021-2022 Business 14:48
Turkish freight train exporting goods via Azerbaijan reaches its final destination Transport 14:29
Iran's 'imports for exports' policy useful, yet needs more work - Chamber of Commerce Business 14:29
Uzbekistan, Pakistan in talks over building Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway route Transport 14:27
Armenia deceived not only us, but also international mediators - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:13
President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev Politics 14:12
War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev Politics 14:09
Armenian leadership did everything to disrupt process of negotiations - President Aliyev Politics 14:07
Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev Politics 14:04
We did not and do not have any plans to invade territory of Armenian state - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
As result of war, over 80 percent of potential of Armenian armed forces destroyed - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
Work under way to create Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam district - President Aliyev Politics 14:01
MFA talks Belgian parliament's unfounded resolution against Azerbaijan Politics 14:00
Azerbaijan has actively advocated, is in favor of broad international cooperation in fight against pandemic - President Aliyev Politics 13:59
New ferry service between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia may be opened Transport 13:56
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company implements new projects Oil&Gas 13:33
Azerbaijan invited doctors from Italy, China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 13:28
Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev Politics 13:26
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:25
Georgia reports 2,904 new coronavirus cases Georgia 13:21
Freedom Gazette: World remained neutral in face of latest Armenian aggression Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan shows liberated Minbashyly village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 13:13
OPEC+ supply to remain constrained in 2021, says Capital Economics Oil&Gas 12:46
Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 12:22
Quad member states reaffirm commitments towards free India Pacific Other News 12:13
Exports of Turkish-made jewelry to Azerbaijani markets plummet Economy 12:05
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia drops Business 12:02
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 11:37
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP Other News 11:31
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows Other News 11:23
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 11:22
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 11:20
Iran rejects IAEA request to revive JCPOA by reaching another agreement Nuclear Program 11:09
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data ICT 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:52
Azerbaijan releases eleven-month rail freight data Transport 10:43
Azerbaijan presents footage from liberated Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 10:42
Steel export of Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company declines Business 10:41
Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down ICT 10:31
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles Business 10:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Other News 10:26
Iran`s capital bans movement of personal vehicles for two nights Society 10:16
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 10:06
Fitch Ratings downgrades Georgian Silknet's rating Business 09:57
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 09:51
Azerbaijan and Pakistan hold political consultations Politics 09:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years Transport 09:41
National currency deposits experience growth in annual terms in Georgia Business 09:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000 Other News 08:55
2021 Tokyo Olympics to cost around $15.4 billion Other News 08:38
Germany's COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to protect most vulnerable first Europe 08:13
Erdogan, Merkel discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations via video call Turkey 07:39
EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development Business 07:10
Canadian COVID-19 cases expected to surpass 500,000 in one day Other News 06:43
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 06:18
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown US 05:39
Israel twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 05:01
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown US 04:37
Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year holiday Europe 04:08
Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs ICT 03:37
Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges US 03:01
French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness Europe 02:20
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of plowed areas Economy 01:14
Azerbaijan, EU note importance of concluding new comprehensive agreement (PHOTO) Politics 01:05
UK records another 28,507 coronavirus cases, 489 deaths Europe 00:37
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum gas exports to EU plummet Oil&Gas 00:05
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 Turkey 18 December 23:42
Georgian gov't decision on reopening shops pending Georgia 18 December 23:42
Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn Business 18 December 23:37
Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week Kazakhstan 18 December 23:36
Russian officer dies during mine clearing in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 23:17
Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University Other News 18 December 22:56
All news