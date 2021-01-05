Turkey reports over 14 494 daily virus cases

Turkey reported 14 494 new coronavirus cases and 194 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The new cases include 1 477 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.27 million.

As many as 8 908 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 155 338, while the death toll climbed to 14 494.

An additional 183 413 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 25.31 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 410.