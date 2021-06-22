Turkey reports 5 294 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5 294 as the daily patients increase by 429 in the past 24 hours, and 51 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49 236, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5 375 593 according to the infographic.

Some 5 093 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5 237 731.

The ministry said 221 052 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 58 773 875.