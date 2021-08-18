Turkey continues construction of railway between western Bilecik, Eskisehir provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Turkey continues construction of the Inonu-Vezirhan railroad between the western provinces of Bilecik and Eskisehir, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

According to the ministry, the road will be commissioned in 2023.

The ministry noted that the construction of the Inonu-Vezirhan railway began in 2005.

The total cost of the project is over 7.7 billion Turkish liras ($900 million), of which 6.5 billion liras ($760 million) fell on foreign loans, added the ministry.

Work is underway on the implementation of 469 infrastructural projects in Turkey with a total value of more than 694.7 billion Turkish liras ($81.3 billion), of which 179 billion liras ($20.9 billion) came from foreign loans.

Implementation of some of these projects began in previous years.

In 2021, 42.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.9 billion) will be allocated for implementing transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 5.9 billion liras ($690 million) of which will fall on foreign loans.

In 2020, over 282.7 billion Turkish liras ($33 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 56.85 billion liras ($6.65 billion) of which accounted for the foreign loans.

(1 USD = 8.6582 TL on Aug.13)