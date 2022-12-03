'Shakrak' interactive show for children to be held in Turkish Tuzla

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. An interactive show dedicated to the children's book hero named ‘Shakrak’ will be held at 11:00 (GMT +3) in Turkish Tuzla with the official media sponsorship from TurkicWorld on December 4, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

At the show, which will feature a variety of educational games designed for attention and memory, as well as team games, the seventh book with Shakrak, dedicated to the theme of science and technology, will be presented as a gift.

The show, prepared by the author of ‘Shakrak’ character, Turkish writer Ayse Gul Kara Zorlu, will take place at the Tuzla Shifa Cultural Center.

The information partnership agreement between TurkicWorld and Zorlu was signed on November 5, 2022.