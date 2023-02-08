Families affected by Türkiye earthquake to be paid lump sum assistance (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Families affected by the Türkiye earthquake will be paid a lump sum assistance of 10,000 liras ($530.9), President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"Türkiye has allocated a certain budget to support families, who have suffered from the powerful earthquake. After assessing the damage, the mentioned sum of money will be paid to each family," the president added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 9,057 people have been killed, and 52,979 have got injured in the quake.