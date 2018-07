The United States is getting ready to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Italy’s Il Giornale daily published on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"The United States is getting ready to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, citing Russia’s alleged violations of the treaty as the reason," he said.

