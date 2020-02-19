Boeing says it finds foreign objects in fuel tanks of several 737 Max planes

US 19 February 2020 06:05 (UTC+04:00)
Boeing has found foreign objects in the fuel tanks of some of its grounded 737 Max planes, a company official said in a statement to employees, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We’re taking action after a range of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) was recently found in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX airplanes in storage", Mark Jenks, the Vice President and General Manager of the 737 program said as quoted by Leeham news on Tuesday.

CNBC said Boeing plans to investigate the foreign objects in the tanks and also inspect all undelivered MAX planes, adding that the discovery "won’t impact the plane’s return to service at this time".

Boeing continued to build some 400 MAX planes after the grounding, before halting production altogether last month.

The company’s fiscal results for 2019 showed that the MAX controversy was draining its finances, causing Boeing its first annual loss in 23 years.

The MAX has been grounded since March 2019 by the US Federal Aviation Authority after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people on board. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet’s piloting system, lapses in Boeing’s safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials later.

