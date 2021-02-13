U.S. Senate votes to call witnesses to testify in Trump's second impeachment trial

U.S. Senate on Saturday voted in favor of calling witnesses to testify in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Five Republican senators, including Trump's ally Lindsey Graham, joined Democrats to pass the motion in a 55-45 vote.

The Senate was poised to vote Saturday afternoon on whether to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The 11th-hour development threw the timing of Trump's second impeachment trial into doubt.