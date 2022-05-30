1 dead, 7 injured during shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma

One person was killed and another seven were injured after a shooting broke out during a Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma, Trend reports citing ABC News.

About 1,500 people were in attendance at the festival at the Old City Square in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, when the shooting took place early Sunday, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Witnesses told investigators the gunfire erupted after an argument took place just after midnight, authorities said. Two juveniles were among the injured.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, authorities said. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

No suspects have been taken into custody, authorities said. Officials are asking anyone who may have a tip to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.