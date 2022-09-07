U.S. reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases

The United States has confirmed more than 20,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 20,733 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Tuesday, CDC data showed.

California had the most cases with 3,833, followed by New York with 3,526 and Florida with 2,126, according to CDC data.

So far the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.

The Joe Biden administration has been facing criticism in its response to the monkeypox outbreak, including failure to order enough vaccines, speed treatments and make tests available to head off the outbreak.

"From vaccinations to communications, the White House effort to fight the monkeypox virus has been one mess after another," said a recent report of Bloomberg.